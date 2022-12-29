Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

