Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 725.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,210,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,931 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

LABU opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

