Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,702 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Price Performance

NYSE TY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.