Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

