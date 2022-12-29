Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in EQT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

