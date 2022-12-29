Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $96.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

