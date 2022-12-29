Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $53.35.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

