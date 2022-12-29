Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

