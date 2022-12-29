Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

