Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,270.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,166.00, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $95.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

