Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

