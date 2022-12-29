Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 86,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,310,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

