Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hayward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $6,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

