Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

