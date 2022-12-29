Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 293 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

