Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Unity Software by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $148.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,252. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

