Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

Snowflake stock opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $347.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.