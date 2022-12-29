Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

