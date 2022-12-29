Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $399.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

