Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

