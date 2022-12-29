Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42,204 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,204 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

