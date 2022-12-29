Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.