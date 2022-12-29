Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 353.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA EOS opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.68.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.