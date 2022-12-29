Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 353.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

