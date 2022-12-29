Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,672,534 shares of company stock valued at $15,618,362. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

