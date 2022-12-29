Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 779.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after acquiring an additional 317,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $332.87 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

