Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,964 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average is $297.23. The company has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

