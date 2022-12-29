Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases 27,386 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,424.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

