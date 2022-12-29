Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.70. The company has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

