Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 1,663 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.70. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.