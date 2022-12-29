Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

