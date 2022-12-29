Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

