Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $50,766,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587,047 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

