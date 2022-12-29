Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.77

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Hawaiian by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 234,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

