HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.