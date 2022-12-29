HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 21,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Enbridge by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 76,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 807.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 208,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 14.2% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

