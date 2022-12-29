HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 687 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $557.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

