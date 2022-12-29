HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of SRE opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $157.20.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

