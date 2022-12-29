HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

