HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,616 shares of company stock worth $323,182 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

