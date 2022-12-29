HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $87.79.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.