HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.