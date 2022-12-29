HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.74 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

