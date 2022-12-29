HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

