HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

