HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 989 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

