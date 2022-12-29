HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 42.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

