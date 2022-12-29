HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $296.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $569.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.