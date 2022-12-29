HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

PRU stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

