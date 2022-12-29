Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of Herc worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Herc by 60.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herc Price Performance

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

NYSE HRI opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.