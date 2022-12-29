Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Himax Technologies worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 504,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 229,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

