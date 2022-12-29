Innova Wealth Partners Acquires 668 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.70. The company has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

